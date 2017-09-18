Justin Trudeau, Theresa May to meet in Ottawa today

The Canadian and British prime ministers are meeting in Ottawa today, with an aerospace company dispute expected to be on the agenda.

Justin Trudeau and Theresa May are meeting late this morning and early this afternoon on Parliament Hill. They’re also having a working dinner tonight.

Their 12:30 p.m. ET news conference will be streamed live on CBC Politics.

One of the issues the two leaders are expected to discuss is a trade dispute by U.S. aerospace company Boeing against Montreal-based Bombardier. Boeing alleges government subsidies to Bombardier led to a deal to sell 75 jets to Delta Airlines for a lower price.