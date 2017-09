NDP’s Charlie Angus leaves the door open for oil pipelines — with many strings attached

NDP leadership contender Charlie Angus isn’t ruling out his support for future oil pipelines, but says new resource projects should only go ahead if they are approved under a more robust environmental review system that properly consults Indigenous communities and doesn’t make Canada miss its emissions targets.

“The fact is, without social licence, projects are not going to go ahead,” Angus said Monday during a meeting with the Star’s editorial board.