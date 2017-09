RCMP shelved hundreds of organized-crime cases after terror attacks

The RCMP sidelined more than 300 investigations, mostly into organized-crime, as it redirected more than $100-million to its national-security squads after two Canadian soldiers were killed by Islamic State sympathizers.

The figures come from government records obtained by The Globe and Mail under Access to Information laws and speak to how big of a bite the force’s counterterrorism contingent has been taking out of its traditional law-enforcement work.