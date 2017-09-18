‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ wins top Emmy Award prizes

The dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale” was crowned best TV drama on Sunday at the Emmy Awards, and the show also won best drama writing and directing while earning Elisabeth Moss a best actress statuette and Ann Dowd a best drama supporting actress award.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, and the celebrated Canadian author received a standing ovation when she joined the cast and producers onstage as they accepted the Emmy.

“Veep” and “Saturday Night Live” were also big winners.