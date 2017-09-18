The Indian Act and the subsidization of the south

When Europeans arrived on the shores of what is now called North America, they encountered complex civilizations. At home in the cosmopolitan heartland of powerful confederacies, Indigenous people adopted settler people into a pre-existing web of relations: familial, military, diplomatic and commercial. Between 1600 and 1850, settler people adopted Indigenous diplomatic protocols and traditions: the British and French learned to make wampum belts to cement treaties, learned Indigenous languages and customs, and intermarried or were adopted into Indigenous communities by the assignation of a chiefly title that made diplomacy possible within the Indigenous familial tradition.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.