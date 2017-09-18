‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ wins TIFF People’s Choice Award

The signs could be pointing to award season accolades for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” after the dark comedy captured the People’s Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Martin McDonagh film about revenge and redemption in small-town America beat out several other buzzworthy titles for the Grolsch People’s Choice Award at a ceremony Sunday closing out the 11-day festival. The TIFF win comes on the heels of best screenplay honours for “Three Billboards” at the Venice Film Festival.

Oscar winner Frances McDormand is emerging as a contender for another best actress statuette for her powerful turn as a grieving mother seeking vengeance after the rape and murder of her daughter. Her fight for justice arrives in the form of three large-scale signs targeted toward police chief William Willoughby (Woody Harrelson.)

“It’s a story that connects with people. It’s really well-acted,” festival director Piers Handling said of “Three Billboards.” “It’s just told with humour and grit and rawness and doesn’t pull its punches.”

First runner-up was “I, Tonya,” a mockumentary-style dark comedy starring Margot Robbie as disgraced U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding. The Craig Gillespie film explores Harding’s hardscrabble upbringing and ascension up the skating ranks, and looks at the infamous 1994 attack on American rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Second runner-up was Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name,” a heartbreaking love story and coming-of-age tale set in the Italian countryside. The film centres on 17-year-old Elio (Timothee Chalamet) who finds himself infatuated with an older student (Armie Hammer) working for his father.