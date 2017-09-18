Trudeau, fellow MPs remember Liberal Arnold Chan, burnish his legacy

The first day back in the House of Commons took on a sombre hue Monday as MPs paid tribute to Liberal backbencher Arnold Chan, remembering him as a man of courage and humility who made a difference for his country.

The Toronto-area MP died last week of cancer at the age of 50. On the day the House returned from its summer recess, his colleagues took time out from lobbing political brickbats to fondly recall Chan’s democratic ideals.

In one of his last appearances in the House before the summer break, Chan delivered a riveting, heartfelt plea for MPs to ditch their canned “talking points” in favour of listening to each other and showing common civility.

“That day, Arnold advised us to listen to one another, for he believed that listening ought to be the guiding principle of our democracy,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his tribute.

“For a moment, every single member of this place obliged. We listened carefully to our colleague’s every word, knowing just like he did that they might be his last.