Trudeau needs a legal weed market by 2019 — and Wynne is happy to help

As Parliament resumes, the Trudeau government officially hits middle age — two years in, two years to go until the next federal election.

Midlife is traditionally time to take stock, to ask what we’ve accomplished, what’s left to do and how much time we have left before the kids (or, in the political context, voters) pack us off to the retirement home.

Such introspection can lead to that other symptom of advanced middle age: the mid-life crisis. But this government doesn’t seem to be in the market for a sports car or hair plugs; if anything, Trudeau is doubling down on the current list of commitments, from planned changes to small business taxation to cannabis legalization. With a slew of promises to keep, the Liberals are damning the torpedoes, deploying time allocation and closing their eyes and ears to the howls not only of the opposition, but of an increasing number of Canadians who question whether this rush to pass legislation is about good government or mere political expediency.