Trudeau, Sajjan take part in Ottawa’s Canada Army Run

The Canadian Army Run in Ottawa broke new ground this weekend with a special participant.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ran in the five-kilometre event through downtown Ottawa, becoming the first sitting prime minister to take part.

Trudeau finished the race in a time of 23:08.4, good enough for 364th place. He edged out Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, who finished in 945th place with a time of 25:45.1.