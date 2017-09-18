Trudeau, Scheer draw election battle lines over small biz tax proposal

A jousting match erupted Monday between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as the Liberal government’s plan to end “unfair” tax advantages for some wealthy small business owners dominated the return of Parliament.

As they exchanged blows, the two leaders gave what is likely a preview of the themes that will underlie their respective election campaigns in 2019 as each tries to position himself as the champion of the middle class.

Scheer kicked off the first question period of the fall sitting by accusing Trudeau of hiking taxes on hard-working, middle-class small business owners.

“As Conservatives, we believe in raising people up, not tearing people down,” Scheer said. “Conservatives wake up every day trying to think of new ways to lower taxes. Liberals wake up every day trying to find new ways to raise taxes.”

The new Tory leader, who took over the post in May, vowed that the “pain will only be temporary,” promising that Conservatives would fight the proposed tax changes “every step of the way” and “save l