Trump at UN: ‘America First’ president arrives on premier internationalist stage

This week the United Nations is hearing for the first time from a U.S. president who called the organization weak, incompetent, antithetical to freedom, anti-American and hostile to democracy.

Donald Trump said all that in one campaign speech.

Now the “America First” president is speaking for the first time to the world body at the UN General Assembly, and his first comments suggest he’ll sound a constructive note, rather than an epic nationalist smackdown upon global diplomats.

Trump opened his remarks at a panel on UN reform Monday in characteristic fashion — by bragging about his Manhattan skyscraper across the street. But then he did something a little more surprising: he praised the UN.