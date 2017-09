Trump team ‘fear White House staff wearing wires’ to collect evidence for Mueller’s Russia investigation

White House staff are reportedly so worried about the ongoing Russian probe, some of them fear their colleagues are secretly wearing recording devices to surreptitiously collect conversations for special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

As the White House begins handing over documents requested the team led by Mr Mueller and investigating possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia, there is mounting anxiety – and disagreement – about how to respond to the prosecutor’s demands.