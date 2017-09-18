U.S. hasn’t said what it wants to get back into Paris deal, McKenna says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the United States has provided no new information about what it would take to entice it back into the Paris climate change accord.

McKenna was one of about a dozen environment ministers from the world’s most influential nations invited to an informal breakfast meeting Monday in New York with U.S. chief economic advisor Gary Cohn.

Cohn, said to be leading U.S. policy development on Paris and climate change action, mentioned energy security and reducing emissions, but held fast to the U.S. position it will withdraw from Paris unless it can be renegotiated.

When reporters asked her if Cohn provided any more clarity as to what those terms would be she simply said, “Nope.”