Virtuous vanguard or tax-dodging scum? Aspects of the tax-loophole war

I have a problem starting this column: what do we call the debate currently being held on Liberal changes to tax rules that mostly affect high-paid professionals? Is there a neutral label that a columnist can use to refer to the overall argument? The Liberals, as I am sure you have heard, have some proposals to eliminate certain techniques that some kinds of people use to move income into less heavily taxed categories.

If you call these “tax loopholes,” that sounds a lot like a moral judgment on the legitimacy of the techniques. A loophole is something you “exploit.” You pass through it sneakily, perhaps with a serpentine, wriggling motion. But is calling them “tax shelters” any better? A “shelter” could be a refuge one justifiably sought in the face of depredation. But I do not think anyone is proud to use a “tax shelter.” The best neutral term might be “tax avoidance,” but if you call it that, you are depending on the reader to understand the difference between legally legitimate tax avoidance and the similar-sounding, but ultra-punishable, tax evasion.