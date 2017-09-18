Why Bill Morneau’s tax reform plan is politically necessary

Justin Trudeau’s agenda has stalled. On issues ranging from peacekeeping to climate change, the prime minister’s Liberal government is treading water. It needs to show it can get more done.

Hence the government’s stubborn insistence on pushing ahead with Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s modest — albeit controversial — tax reform plans.

In the first months following its election two years ago, the Trudeau government was a whirlwind of activity. It negotiated a health accord with all of the provinces and a climate change accord with most of them.