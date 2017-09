WWE Hall of Famer Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan dies at 73

American professional wrestling manager Raymond Louis Heenan, better known as Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, died on Sunday, according to World Wrestling Entertainment. He was 73.

His cause of death was not announced.

Heenan, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, was hailed as one of the greatest WWE managers, with a career spanning more than four decades.