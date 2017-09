Carbon dioxide trapped by ice-age oceans raises questions for future

Over the past few decades, scientists have monitored the atmosphere and oceans using instruments, gauges and satellites. But modern climate variability remains small compared to what we can expect in the future due to human emission of carbon dioxide.

How can we be sure we understand how climate and carbon dioxide are linked? Our research examines the climate of past ice ages, revealing what we know – and still need to learn – about climate and carbon dioxide.