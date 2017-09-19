Committee decides Albertans should keep changing clocks twice a year

EDMONTON — An all-party legislature committee has unanimously rejected a private member's bill that proposes ditching the twice-yearly time change in Alberta.

The five-member committee says that the bill has merits in terms of health, but there would be too much of an economic impact on business at a delicate time.

Earlier this year, NDP backbencher Thomas Dang spearheaded the bill that would end the practice of moving clocks forward an hour in the spring and turning them back in the fall.

WestJet told the committee that eliminating the time change would lead to economic losses.

The province's two National Hockey League teams were worried about late start times.

Public consultations on the bill have shown people greatly divided on the issue.

It was revealed last week that holding a referendum on ditching the time change would cost millions.

The Canadian Press