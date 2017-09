Even in Alberta, views on oil are changing

The hard realities of climate change seemed to be everywhere this summer.

In Calgary smoke hung in the air and burned our eyes as ash fell on our cars from forest fires to the west and the south.

On a drive to the Okanagan, for almost 500 km smoke drifted close to the car or high above in mountain forests. The sun a mere bright blotch in a murky sky.

When I was in Kelowna a forest just across Okanagan Lake burst into flames.