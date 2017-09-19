Federal leadership hopeful Singh stands by Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew

One of the leading contenders in the federal NDP race is standing by the new leader of the Manitoba wing of his party as Wab Kinew acknowledges he will continue to face questions about 14-year-old domestic violence charges.

Jagmeet Singh, who has been endorsed by the newly-minted Manitoba NDP leader, said Tuesday he believes survivors but added Kinew now speaks out on violence against women.

“The person I know now, the Wab I know is, is someone that’s been very clear on his position around making sure that we a strong approach towards tackling violence against women,” he said in an interview in Ottawa.

“He’s made it very clear he is a strong supporter of women’s rights, of gender justice. So, the person I know now is someone that has been very clear on these issues so I … can leave it at that.”

Kinew’s personal life has recently become a high-profile political issue after the domestic violence charges came to light via anonymous emails sent to Winnipeg media outlets last month. The Indigenous activist, author and rookie MLA was charged with two counts of assaulting his former partner, Tara Hart, in 2003.

The charges were stayed in 2004 and court transcripts made available to d