Former PM Brian Mulroney working to raise money for Patrick Brown

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is shaking the trees to help Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown topple Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals next year.

Mulroney, in government from 1984 to 1993, sent out a fundraising letter to would-be donors on Monday that highlighted his green credentials as he appealed for their green.

“Ontario needs Patrick Brown and new leadership,” he wrote, noting his missive came 33 years and one d