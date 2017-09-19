Google, Facebook to unveil campaigns against ‘fake news’

Google Inc. and Facebook Inc. are set to announce separate measures to fight “fake news” after facing calls from the federal government to protect the political system from the dissemination of misleading information in the media.

“Disinformation, misinformation and fake-news campaigns are a real issue that we need to be alive and alert to,” Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould said in an interview. “This is a conversation that we need to have with Canadians, but that we also need to have with companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter, which provide platforms for this information to be disseminated.”