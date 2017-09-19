Hurricane Maria back at Category 5 as it barrels toward Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria, making its first landfall as a Category 5 storm, has blasted Dominica with “widespread devastation,” according to the prime minister of the Caribbean island nation.

With the US territory of Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands now in its path, Maria’s powerful punch diminished slightly to Category 4 after it hit Dominica Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

But the NHC said Tuesday morning after an Air Force “Hurricane Hunter” aircraft flew into the storm, Maria had reintensified to Category 5 status, with estimated maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 9 mph, with that track expected to continue through Wednesday.