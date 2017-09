Kinew’s coronation as NDP leader comes with tough questions

There may never be a moment of clarity where anyone can truly know why the police charged Wab Kinew with two counts of assault in 2003.

Kinew says it never happened and the woman who alleged the attack, Tara Bird, has only her word and the support of her family (who spoke to the Winnipeg Free Press) to back up that he threw her across a room and caused severe rug burns to her legs.