Know the dirty little secret about taxing the rich? It doesn’t work

John Ivison National Post The government released its annual financial report Tuesday, closing the books on fiscal 2016-17. The report was good news for the Liberals — it suggested the deficit came in at $17.8 billion, not the $23 billion predicted in the March budget. But it also indicated attempts to raise nearly $3 billion by increasing the top rate of income tax to 33 per cent had precisely the opposite effect — income tax receipts for the year fell $1.2 billion.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.