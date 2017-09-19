Leading civil society voices want changes to Liberal national security bill

Dozens of leading civil society voices are calling for changes to the Liberal government’s national security bill to protect privacy and freedoms — the latest sign the high-profile legislation could be in for a rocky ride.

The parties, including Amnesty International Canada, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association, outlined their concerns in a letter, made public Tuesday, to the ministers of public safety, justice and immigration.

The letter is also signed by several academics from the fields of history, law, privacy and technology.

The government’s sweeping security legislation, tabled in June, fleshes out Liberal campaign promises to repeal some elements of C-51, a contentious omnibus bill brought in by the Harper government after a gunman stormed Parliament Hill in October 2014.

The Liberal bill drew barbs from both major opposition parties: the Conservatives accused the government of making things harder for security forces, while the NDP said the Libe