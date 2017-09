Liberals leave royal position vacant in Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee year

A decades-old liaison job between Canada and the monarch has been left vacant since May, as the Liberal government reviews the future of the position during the Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee marking her 65 years on the throne.

The Canadian Secretary to the Queen (CSQ) was created in 1959 as the Canadian adviser to the monarch and co-ordinator of royal visits to Canada, including those of family members. Among the responsibilities was to write the Queen’s speeches when in Canada.