Liberals will offer measure to soften small business tax changes, source says

By — Sep 19 2017

Backbench MPs given reassurance backlash against proposed tax changes won’t last.

The Liberal government is set to offer a measure to Canadians affected by its proposed tax changes that would make the controversial reforms more palatable, CBC News has learned.

“We are not just going to take, take, take,” a senior government official, speaking on background, told CBC News. “We’re going to give something as well.”

The offering — the proverbial spoonful of sugar to make the medicine go down — would be part of the final proposals presented after the consultation period ends Oct. 2.

The official would not speculate on what the government will offer as that sweetener.

