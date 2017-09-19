NDP leader in Newfoundland and Labrador stepping down

Newfoundland and Labrador New Democrats have elected former union head Earle McCurdy as the party's new leader. McCurdy is shown in an undated, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ho

Newfoundland and Labrador’s NDP leader is stepping down after taking the helm of the legislature’s third-place party in 2015.

Earle McCurdy said Tuesday he’ll resign at the end of this month.

His decision to quit means both the opposition New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives must go through leadership contests before the next general election in 2019. The Tories are to announce a new leader next April.

Speaking at a news conference in St. John’s, McCurdy said his family has been dividing time between St. John’s and Eastport, N.L., where his wife Tracy has a business.

“It’s time to move on,” he said.