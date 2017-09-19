National Newswatch

Ottawa says federal deficit for 2016-17 was $17.8 billion

By — Sep 19 2017

The federal Finance Department says the government ran a smaller deficit than it was expecting in the spring budget.

Ottawa ended its 2016-17 fiscal year with a deficit of $17.8 billion.

That compared with a $23-billion deficit that was forecast in the spring budget.

Government revenues were down $2.0 billion or 0.7 per cent compared with the previous year due to a drop in personal income tax revenue, employment insurance premium revenue and other revenues, offset in part by an increase in GST revenue.

The Canadian Press
