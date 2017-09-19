PM Trudeau shuffles parliamentary secretaries

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his roster of parliamentary secretaries, promoting Bill Blair to do double-duty on the justice and health files, and naming backbench Liberal MP Chris Bittle as the new deputy House leader.

Parliamentary secretaries are MPs, from the governing caucus, who act as liaisons between cabinet ministers and the House of Commons.

PM Trudeau promoted Blair on Tuesday, making him the parliamentary secretary to Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor. Blair also retains his position as the government’s point man on pot as parliamentary secretary to Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould.