Powerful group of senators to choose new leader next week, with only one contender

Freelance photo - CanWest use only // TORONTO, ONTARIO: September 15, 2009 -- Yuen Pau Woo, chief executive of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canadapose for a photo in Toronto, Ontario. ( Dave Chan for National Post)

A powerful group of independent senators will choose its leader next week and, so far, only one person is in the running.

British Columbia Sen. Yuen Pau Woo has put his name forward for leadership on a “ticket” with Sen. Raymonde Saint-Germain, who would act as deputy. Their candidacy comes at what they call a “pivotal” moment in the Senate’s history.

Another senator, Larry Campbell, had been keen on the job. But he recused himself last week, according to the Independent Senators Group’s current leader, Alberta Sen. Elaine McCoy.