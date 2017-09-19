Prime Minister Trudeau promotes ‘progressive’ NAFTA agenda before U.S. audience

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took his so-called progressive trade agenda to the United States on Tuesday, arguing that worker-friendly policies are key to saving public support for free trade.

He made that case in a speech as he arrived in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, and was presented an award for global citizenship by the Atlantic Council think tank.

Trudeau was introduced to the stage by Jordan’s Queen Rania who saluted his values and his work on Syrian refugees.

The prime minister noted that some critics at home have made fun of his government for pushing chapters on gender equality, indigenous rights, and labour protections as priorities for a new North American Free Trade Agreement under the argument that these things have nothing to do with trade.

But he suggested this is no laughing matter for anyone who cares about prese