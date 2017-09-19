Suddenly, Justin Trudeau is spoiling for a fight

Here’s the proof that the Canadian political scene has turned totally upside-down in just two years: The Conservatives are holding parties for the media, while Justin ‘Sunny Ways’ Trudeau is getting testy with reporters.

Today was the second day of the new fall session of Parliament. New Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s people spent part of the day sending out garden party invitations to the media. Meanwhile, Trudeau abruptly decided he’d entertained enough questions at a National Press Theatre media conference today about his controversial tax reform proposals — and abruptly walked out.

“Thirty-five minutes is thirty-five minutes,” Trudeau said as he headed for the exit.

It isn’t unusual for opposition parties to be more friendly to the parliamentary press gallery than the government is; that’s more the rule than the exception to the rule, actually. Opposition parties need journalists to listen to them, while governing parties — ministers and prime ministers included — tend to feel wronged and misunderstood by the media much of the time.