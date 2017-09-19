Time for Reality TV in Parliament — get the cameras out or let them all the way in

Reading the lives of the greats, one is constantly reminded of how small their world was.

Periclean Athens, birthplace of Plato and Socrates, had a population of just 300,000, half of them slaves. Renaissance Florence, city of Leonardo and Michelangelo, had fewer than 70,000 inhabitants. The London to which Shakespeare was drawn in its Elizabethan golden age was a city of perhaps 200,000.

The English Civil War was fought for control of a territory containing fewer than five million people; the American Revolutionary War, barely half that. Even at the time these were relatively insignificant numbers, compared to China’s 200 million-plus.