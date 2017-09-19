Trudeau pledges to push through tax fairness agenda and defends own family’s use of tax rules

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laid out his government’s parliamentary agenda for the fall Tuesday and quickly found himself answering questions about his own use of the country’s tax laws to manage his “family fortune” in light of his proposed tax fairness agenda.

“Wealthy Canadians are encouraged to use private corporations to pay lower tax than the middle class. That’s not fair, and we are going to stop it,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Trudeau said his tax fairness agenda isn’t suggesting that anyone is breaking the rules, just that the system is set up to benefit the wealthy and has to be changed to work for the middle class.