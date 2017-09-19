No reports of Canadian casualties following 7.1 quake in Mexico: Freeland

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says there are no reports of Canadian casualties following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that killed dozens in Mexico.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.

Tuesday's earthquake came less than two weeks after another quake left 90 dead in the country's south, and it occurred as Mexicans commemorated the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands.

Calling the quake "devastating," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that Canada is ready to help "our friends" in Mexico.

The Canadian Embassy in Mexico tweeted out an emergency phone number and email for any Canadians needing assistance.

And Global Affairs said it was closely monitoring the situation in Mexico and was ready to help.

"It is with sadness that we learned of the devastating earthquake in Mexico this afternoon," Freeland said in a statement Tuesday night.

"Canada sends its condolences to families and friends in mourning, and hopes for a speedy recovery for the injured," she said, adding Canada is ready to assist Mexico as needed and appropriate.

-with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press