Trudeau starts a New York visit today: First stop, picking up an award

NEW YORK — Justin Trudeau will receive an award for global citizenship tonight when he arrives for three days of events in New York City.

The prime minister is heading to the Big Apple for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

He'll be arriving just after the world body hears its first speech from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This evening Trudeau will be honoured by the Atlantic Council think tank for his support for international trade and diversity.

Queen Rania of Jordan will introduce the prime minister, while IMF president Christine Lagarde introduces another one of the recipients, South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

On Wednesday, Trudeau will attend an event on development with Melinda Gates and a business forum at Bloomberg News before delivering a speech to 6,000 people at a youth event at Madison Square Garden.

Trudeau is scheduled to address the general assembly on Thursday.

