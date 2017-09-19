When Politics Loses Its Moderates

Glen Pearson

We have heard the refrain repeatedly in the last few years: who don’t good people run for politics anymore? Mmmmmm. That’s a little bit tough to quantify, but there have been a number of qualified people in interviews in Canada, the U.S. and Britain whose reasons for not seeking election are remarkably similar – Wild West mentality, hyper-partisanship, polarization of society, and the inability of citizens of differing persuasions to staying in the room long enough to find consensus. I heard it from people all the time and it’s likely there’s something to it.

Now we find that in America moderate politicians in Congress are opting out for the same reasons. Take a look at this chart and you get the rough outlines of the story.