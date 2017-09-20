National Newswatch

Attacks on Jagmeet Singh’s Sikh faith outrageous in most of Canada, but seen as fair game in Quebec

By — Sep 20 2017

When an Ontario woman confronted NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh at a recent public meeting, accusing the Sikh politician of promoting Islamic sharia law, it was widely seen as an outrage, and a video of Singh’s dignified response went viral.

When a Quebec woman told reporters Monday that Singh represents an emerging “religious left” and that his turban and kirpan are a way of forcing his religion on people, however, it was just another salvo in the province’s long-running debate over minority religious symbols.

The Quebec woman was no meeting-crasher but Martine Ouellet, the leader of the federal Bloc Québécois and an elected member of Quebec’s national assembly. That this left-wing politician, a darling of the province’s ecologists, would feel at ease attacking a fellow politician of the left over his religion reveals how poisoned Quebec’s debate over secularism has be

