B.C. Premier Horgan defends flip-flop on subsidies for political parties

Premier John Horgan is unrepentant over his plan to provide public subsidies to political parties, saying it’s an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars and is only temporary support.

“I’m unapologetic about wanting to get big money out of politics,” he told reporters at the legislature, where he was under attack for flip-flopping on the issue. “I’m unapologetic about having a transition fund that will be gone by the next election.”

Horgan faced questions Tuesday from Opposition Liberal MLAs, and the media, over why he ruled out per-vote subsidies for political parties before the May 9 election, and then proposed it in a bill on Monday. Taxpayers are on the hook for $27.5 million over the next four to five years in subsidies and the new 50 per cent reimbursement program to parties for ex