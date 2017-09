Catherine McKenna Says ‘Climate Barbie’ Tweet Isn’t New, Blasts Conservatives

A sexist tweet by a Conservative colleague is nothing new, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna suggested Wednesday, saying she has suffered online abuse for two years.

And she pointed the finger at her Tory opponents.

“It’s not about me. It’s about how women, especially women in politics, face these kinds of comments, sexist, misogynistic comments, especially from Conservatives,” she told Canadian reporters gathered at the United Nations.