Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer won’t post details of private fundraisers

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, whose party attacked the Liberal government for months for holding cash-for-access fundraisers, says he won’t post details of his own private fundraising events.

Mr. Scheer held at least one private fundraiser with real estate and business executives in the Toronto area this spring, around the time he was campaigning for party leadership.

Elections Canada donation records suggest he may have held others but the Conservative Party has been unwilling to confirm these events.