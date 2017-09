Conservatives accuse Trudeau of hypocrisy in avoiding tax changes targeting wealthy Canadians

With the furor over the government’s proposed tax changes dominating debate in Ottawa, the Conservatives have started going after the personal finances of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other cabinet ministers, arguing it shows hypocrisy.

The Conservatives have gone all-in on attacking the tax changes since Parliament returned from its summer break on Monday, devoting nearly every question during the daily House of Commons question period to it.