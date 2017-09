Jake LaMotta, boxing’s Raging Bull, dies at 95

Jake LaMotta, the iron-chinned brawler whose exploits in and out of the ring during boxing’s heyday served as the basis for the Oscar-winning Raging Bull, has died at 95.

LaMotta’s longtime fiancĂ©e, Denise Baker, said he died Tuesday at a Miami-area hospital from complications of pneumonia. He was believed to be the oldest living former boxing champion.

Perhaps no other man embodied the stature of boxing during a time it reigned as one of North America’s most popular sports.