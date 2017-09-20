‘Join the confused club’: Dion’s dual appointment sent diplomatic staff scrambling

Senior officials at the Canadian embassies in Brussels and Berlin appear to have had no idea how a thorny dual ambassadorial posting for then-Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion would work, and the announcement left staff in Canada and Europe scrambling to figure out what to do next.

iPolitics obtained nearly 100 pages of emails between diplomatic staff in Brussels, Berlin and Ottawa between January 31 and April 28 of this year through an access to information request. They paint a picture of mounting confusion and frustration as officials tried to sort out the political tangle over how the dual appointment would work.

It all began on January 31, the day Dion stood up in the House of Commons — after weeks of rumours about where he would go after being dumped as foreign affairs minister — and announced he had accepted a newly-created post as ambassador to both the European Union and Germany.