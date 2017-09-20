Lessons for Canada in New Zealand’s Indigenous-friendly electoral system

Canada’s electoral system needs a New Zealand-style overhaul.

The Liberals promised to reform our so-called first-past-the-post system during the 2015 election campaign, then broke their promise in February.

That ensures future governments, including our current one, can rule virtually unchecked with less than 40 per cent of the popular vote.

All Westminster systems are, by default, based on a prime ministerial dictatorship, and we as voters are beholden to their version of noblesse oblige. Our leader may have the friendly demeanour of Justin Trudeau or the chilliness of Stephen Harper, but it doesn’t alter their accountability — they can more or less do anything they want as long as they have the votes in Parliament.