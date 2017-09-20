Liberal support holds despite tax change attacks

The Liberals have come under fire for their proposed changes to the tax system from the opposition, small business owners, doctors and even members of their own caucus. But it’s had no impact on their standing in the polls.

Instead, the Liberals are more popular today than they were on election day almost two years ago.

And their support among the wealthiest Canadians — those likely to be impacted most by the changes — appears to have held steady over the summer.

The Liberals sit at 41.5 per cent suppo