Liberals focus on safeguarding elections from cyber attacks instead of electoral reform promises

Psst, Vice Canada reader: Given the seemingly endless stream of reports of foreign interference in the last US election, do you ever find yourself quietly freaking out over the possibility that Canada could come under attack by the very same sort of sinister outside forces in future?

The e-spooks at Canada’s cybersecurity agency think it could happen, according to an unclassified report they released this summer.