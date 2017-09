McKenna calls out Conservative MP for sexist ‘climate Barbie’ tweet

Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz answers a question during question period in the House of Commons, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna called out a longtime Conservative MP for the “sexist comment” in which he compared her to a Barbie doll.

Gerry Ritz, the former Minister of Agriculture, wrote “Has anyone told our climate Barbie!” Tuesday in response to another tweet that quoted a U.S. economist about the Paris Agreement on climate change.